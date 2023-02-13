Kaiser Permanente posts $4.5B loss in 2022: 5 things ASCs need to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reported a loss of $4.5 billion in 2022, according to financial results the health system released Feb. 10.

Here are four more things ASCs need to know:

1. The loss is down from a net income of $8.1 billion in 2021 — its operating margin dipped from 0.7 percent in 2021 to -1.3 percent in 2022.

2. Kaiser recorded an operating revenue of $95.4 billion, up 2.4 percent from $93.1 billion in 2021. Kaiser saw its operating expenses rise 4.5 percent from $92.5 billion to $96.7 billion.

3. Increased care volume, rising costs of goods and services, additional outside care costs in contracted hospitals, rising labor costs and increased COVID-19 care and testing caused the increase in operating costs, according to the financial results.

4. Capital spending totaled $3.5 billion, consistent with the $3.5 billion spent the previous year.