Intermountain Health's physician group Saltzer Health in Nampa, Idaho, closed March 29, a spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The 10-location physician group, which was acquired by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain in October 2020, filed two WARN notices Jan. 22. The first was for 216 layoffs at its Meridian, Idaho, location and the second for 162 layoffs at its Nampa location.

Those eligible for severance received it, the spokesperson told Becker's.