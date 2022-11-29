Indianapolis medical office building acquired under partnership

Indianapolis-based Shore Terrace Medical Center's medical office building was acquired under a partnership between Indianapolis-based Urban Growth Capital, BrightPoint Real Estate and Chicago-based North Companies.

The Class A medical office building is 42,627 square feet, according to a Nov. 29 news release from Urban Growth Capital. The acquisition is the first collaboration between the firms.

Shore Terrace Medical Center had extensive updates in 2016 and offers family practice, specialty care, imaging and outpatient surgery.