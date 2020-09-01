Indiana hospital acquires former surgery center

Vincennes, Ind.-based The Good Samaritan acquired the building that housed the former First Street Surgery Center for $875,000, TriStateHomepage.com reports.

The building is 10,000 square feet.

The Good Samaritan will use the space as a COVID-19 testing site to begin with. The hospital plans to announce its final plans for the space in the next three to six months.

