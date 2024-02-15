Independent ASC market share shrinks further 

The percentage of ASCs that are independent shrunk from 70% to 68% from 2022 to 2023, according to a February report from VMG Health.

Here are three more notes on ASC consolidation:

1. Because of the highly fragmented industry, there's room for ASC consolidation at the individual facility level, according to the report.

2. From 2011 to 2023, the number of ASCs under partnership by a national operator saw a compound annual growth rate of 3.14% — from approximately 1,339 centers to 1,941 centers.

3. The top five ASC management companies — United Surgical Partners International, SCA Health, HCA Healthcare, AmSurg and Surgery Partners — increased the number of centers under management by an average of 4.85% each year since 2011.