Illinois medical office buildings sold

A two-building medical office portfolio in Libertyville, Ill., has been acquired by an affiliate of Stage Equity Partners, according to a Nov. 29 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The 91,818-square-foot building portfolio is 80% leased, according to the report.

The first building is three stories and 57,585 square feet, with tenants including Advocate Health Care, Northwest Neurology and Lake Forest Internal Medicine.

The second building is 34,233 square feet and has tenants including Weil Foot & Ankle Institute, North Shore Primary Care and Suburban Periodontics.