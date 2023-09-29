Illinois medical office building acquired for $60M

A 104,912-square-foot medical office building in Burr Ridge, Ill., has been acquired for $59.95 million.

The building, acquired by real estate investment trust Sila Realty Trust, is fully leased to Loyola University Medical Center, based in Maywood, Ill.

It is in close proximity to Loyola's three affiliated hospitals and is LUMC's largest ambulatory care facility, according to a Sept. 28 news release.

The three-story building houses several specialties, including cardiology, women's health, ophthalmology, transplant, neurology, radiology and rehabilitation services.