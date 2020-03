How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

Stocks continue to be tumultuous as most companies take a beating in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Tenet:

March 17: $13.13

March 18: $11.01

March 19: $13.79

March 20: $12.98

March 21 (as of 11 a.m. EDT): $13.90

Percent change: 5.86 percent

HCA Healthcare:

March 17: $77.24

March 18: $68.13

March 19: $83.50

March 20: $78.50

March 21 (as of 11 a.m. EDT): $78.14

Percent change: 1.16 percent

Surgery Partners:

March 17: $5.56

March 18: $5.13

March 19: $5.80

March 20: $5.25

March 21 (as of 11 a.m. EDT): $5.06

Percent change: -8.9 percent

