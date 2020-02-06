Hoag expands into Los Angeles County with surgery center partnership

Hoag Orthopedic Institute partnered with Diagnostic and Interventional Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif., marking the health system's first expansion into Los Angeles County.

What you should know:

1. Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag entered into a strategic equity partnership with the physician owners of the center Feb. 6. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

2. The center's surgeons already perform a number of orthopedic procedures at the facility.

3. The center will join Hoag's network of integrated orthopedic and musculoskeletal care practices throughout Southern California.

Hoag President and CEO Jennifer Mitzner spoke highly of the partnership, saying, "We are excited about introducing HOI to the Los Angeles market alongside like-minded medical providers who share our entrepreneurial spirit and philosophy of value-based care with exceptional patient experience and high-quality outcomes."

