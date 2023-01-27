HCA revenue hits $60.2B, outpatient cases climb: 5 things to know

HCA Healthcare had $60.233 billion in revenue for 2022, an increase from $58.752 billion in 2021, according to its Jan. 27 financial and operating report.

Here are five outpatient and ASC takeaways:

1. HCA operated 182 hospitals and 126 freestanding outpatient surgery centers as of Dec. 31. The company also has 21 freestanding endoscopy centers.

2. Outpatient revenues accounted for 37.5 percent of all patient revenues in the fourth quarter and 37.6 percent for the entirety of 2022.

3. The number of outpatient surgery cases performed decreased down to 256,610 in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 265,709 in 2021. Outpatient cases were up 1.5 percent to more than 1 million for the full year.

4. Same facility outpatient surgery cases were up slightly in the fourth quarter to 255,805 and grew nearly 2 percent for the full year.

5. The company reported 2022 fourth quarter revenue of $15.497 billion compared to $15.064 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.