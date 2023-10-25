HCA outpatient revenue jumps 37% while operating income dips

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported a 37.4 percent jump in outpatient revenue in the third quarter while its operating income was down 4.1 percent from the previous year.

Here are three more things to know:

1. The 186-bed hospital system's same facility outpatient surgeries increased 0.9 percent while same-facility inpatient surgeries increased 1.6 percent. HCA's number of ASCs increased from 125 to 126 year over year.

2. HCA's revenue in the third quarter hit $16.21 billion, compared to $14.97 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Expenses hit $14.58 billion, up from $13.27 billion.

3. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, HCA revenues totaled $47.67 billion and expenses hit $42.30 billion, compared to $44.74 billion and $39.46 billion, respectively, in the same period in 2022.