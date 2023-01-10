HCA, Amazon & Walgreens: 3 healthcare deal updates in 2023

Here are three major healthcare deals that were completed or have moved forward in 2023, all on Jan. 3:

1. New Orleans-based LCMC Health finalized its $150 million purchase of three hospitals from HCA Healthcare after securing approval from the Louisiana Department of Justice.

New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center; Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional Medical Center; and Metairie, La.-based Tulane Lakeside Hospital are now part of LCMC Health, bringing the nonprofit system's hospitals to a total of nine.

2. VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, completed its acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD, adding more than 2,800 providers to its ranks.

On Nov. 7, VillageMD said it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD for $8.9 billion with investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Evernorth, the health services portfolio of Cigna.

3. Amazon cleared a regulatory hurdle on its path to acquiring One Medical. The Oregon Health Authority approved the proposed acquisition after conducting a regulatory review. One Medical has both virtual and in-person care, including five clinics in Oregon.