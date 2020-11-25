GI Alliance partners with Oklahoma practice: 3 details

GI Alliance expanded into Oklahoma with a new partnership.

Three details:



1. GI Alliance, an independent gastroenterology services organization, partnered with Adult Gastroenterology Associates of Tulsa on Nov. 24.



2. AGA has 10 physicians and three advanced-level providers focused on GI care. The group also has satellite offices in six Oklahoma cities.



3. GI Alliance has more than 370 independent gastroenterologists and 780 providers in its network, which now spans seven states.



