US Digestive Health acquires Pennsylvania practice in 2nd move this month

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health acquired Pottstown Medical Specialists in Royersford, Pa., the platform announced Nov. 24.

US Digestive opened a new office for the former physicians of Pottstown Medical Specialists. The new office is in Royersford and will be staffed by four physicians and two advanced practice providers.

Over the last 18 months, US Digestive Health added 22 affiliate locations.

This is the platform's second acquisition in November. US Digestive Health partnered with West Chester (Pa.) GI Associates earlier in the month.

