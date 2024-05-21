'Generate the best returns': How Tenet attracts physicians to ASCs

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC giant United Surgical Partners International, has seen explosive growth in the last few years.

USPI employs more than 11,000 physicians, including 6,000 physician partners, across 38 states. Additionally, USPI has 512 ASCs and 25 surgical hospitals as of the end of the first quarter

When it comes to recruiting physicians, the key is to "be good stewards," CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said speaking May 14 at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference. "Be good stewards of the resources, run the centers and make it efficient for them."

ASCs are a large investment for physicians, Dr. Sutaria added, so ensuring a good return on capital is key.

"USPI succeeds in the marketplace because we generate the best returns, not only for ourselves, but for our partners," he said. "And that's why doctors, especially high quality groups, come to us."