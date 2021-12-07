Florida ASCs enter joint venture with Health First

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First is investing in a joint venture partnership with Crane Creek Surgery Center and the B.A.C.K. Center, both in Melbourne, Fla., according to a Dec. 7 news release.

Under the terms of the deal, the B.A.C.K. Center will become part of the Health First Medical Group, which will allow it to repurpose its Melbourne Same-Day Surgery Center, which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

Health First said it instead plans on growing surgical services at its Crane Creek center.

Financial terms of the agreement were not announced, nor was the size of Health First's ownership stake in the new venture.