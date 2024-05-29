ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Florida ASC, medical office building sold for $12M

A Jacksonville, Fla.-based medical office building has sold for $12.05 million, according to a May 28 report from Jacksonville Business Journal.

The facility houses Jacksonville-based Coastal Health's orthopedic, spine, pain management, podiatry and physical therapy practices. The 30,165-square-foot building also houses an 8,000-square-foot ASC. 

The building was acquired by real estate investment company Vitalis. It is the company's second acquisition in Jacksonville in the last year, according to the report.

