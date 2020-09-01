EyeSouth Partners acquires Texas ophthalmology practice

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners acquired San Antonio-based Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, its second acquisition in the state.

EyeSouth has acquired 19 practices since accepting financial backing from private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.

EyeSouth has an affiliated care network of around 140 physicians in Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.

MCOA has a clinical and administrative staff of around 130 employees.

Co-founder Darren Bell, MD, said, "We needed a partner that had the resources and experience to help us navigate a changing healthcare landscape and execute on our growth plan."

