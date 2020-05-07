Envision parent KKR sets sights on new transactions: 5 things to know

Deal-making is on the horizon for KKR, the parent company of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, according to Bloomberg.

Five things to know:

1. KKR has raised $10 billion in the last two months, signaling interest in more transactions.

2. The firm is ready "to not only play defense but also [play] more offense," according to Scott Nuttall, KKR's co-president.

3. Specifically, KKR is looking to provide liquidity to struggling companies and working with its portfolio companies to seize growth opportunities.

4. KKR's private equity portfolio fell 12 percent in the first quarter, one of many areas in which the firm saw declines due to the COVID-19 crisis.

5. Envision Healthcare has been hit particularly hard, incurring steep losses from COVID-19-related elective surgery bans.

