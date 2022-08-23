Envision Healthcare sees steep losses while AmSurg generates $55M in revenue

Physician staffing firm Envision Healthcare, parent company of ASC company AmSurg, had its revenue fall again in the second quarter of this year, Bloomberg reported Aug. 23.

The losses persisted despite the fact that AmSurg generated roughly $55 million in earnings, sources told Bloomberg.

The company reported a loss of $26 million for the quarter, down from an alleged $221 million gain in the second quarter of 2021, sources told Bloomberg. According to the report, the losses can be attributed to high labor costs, changes in insurance plans and an ongoing contract fight with payer UnitedHealth, among other reasons.

Envision’s total revenue declined around 12.6 percent year-over-year to $1.6 billion. To combat the loss, Envision has been taking many of its out-of-network contracts and moving them in network.