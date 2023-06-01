Dr. Amish Oza buys former Midwest Spine & Pain building for $1.85M

Amish Oza, MD, medical director of Marion, Ohio-based Midwest Internal Associates, has purchased an 8,500-square-foot medical office building that formerly housed Midwest Spine & Pain for $1.85 million, according to a June 1 report from Columbus Business First.

Dr. Oza plans to open a family practice called Concierge MD in the office building, which is located in New Albany, Ohio. It will provide adult preventive care, pediatric care, urgent care, IV hydration therapy, weight loss management and functional medicine.

Dr. Oza has already hired three physicians, a receptionist and nursing staff for the practice, according to the report. He plans to start with eight full-time employees and possibly grow to 10 based on demand.

Dr. Oza hopes to fill a gap in pediatric care that appeared after Rainbow Pediatrics, a care center in the region, closed last year after 40 years in business.

Renovations on the office building are ongoing, and it is expected to open in August.