CVS Health to close $8B Signify Health deal: 5 things ASCs need to know

CVS Health plans to complete its acquisition of Signify Health this week in a $8 billion transaction.

Here's what ASCs need to know:

1. After the deal closes "on or around March 29," Signify Health will "continue to operate as a payor-agnostic business as part of CVS Health," CVS said in a March 27 news release.

2. The move marks CVS Health's efforts to expand its value-based care offerings. Signify's value-based provider network includes 50 health plan clients and members and has focused on value-based care offerings since it acquired Caravan Health in March 2022.

3. Signify Health uses analytics and technology to support in-home care, evaluations and service coordination for employers, physician groups, health systems and health plans, including dozens of Medicare Advantage plans.

4. The deal will add more than 10,000 clinicians to CVS Health's portfolio.

5. Signify's market capitalization was around $6.7 billion on Sept. 4. CVS Health agreed to pay $30.50 per share in a cash transaction expected to close in the first half of 2023.