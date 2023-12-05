CVS Health rebrands: What it means for physicians 

CVS Health, one of the country's largest employers of physicians, has rebranded its healthcare delivery services.

Here are four things physicians need to know:

1. The company launched CVS Healthspire, which includes Oak Street Health, Signify Health, MinuteClinics and Caremark.

2. The rebranding aims to deliver care in a "more integrated way," Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health and interim president of healthcare delivery, said in a news release. CVS Health has been doubling down its focus on value-based care, and the deal represents a continuation of this strategy.

"We are already seeing the benefits of our value-based model to lower the total cost of care for customers, clients and patients," Mr. Pykosz added, "and we believe we will build on these results as we more fully integrate with our core businesses."

3. CVS Healthspire will separate healthcare services from Aetna, the company's 25 million-member health plan.

4. CVS Healthspire will also include the newly created company Cordavis, which will support the production and commercialization of biosimilar drugs.