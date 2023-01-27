ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Consolidation in the ASC industry: 3 stats to know 

While the ASC industry remains largely fragmented, the industry is slowly consolidating, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health. 

Here are three stats to know about industry consolidation: 

1. Seventy percent of ASCs remain independent as of 2022. 

2. The number of ASCs under partnership by a national operator saw an increase of 1,752 to 1,804 ASCs from 2021 to 2022.

3. The five largest ASC companies — United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, SCA Health, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners — saw an increase of around 511 centers since 2011.

