Connecticut medical office building with surgery center completes sale, leaseback
Stream Capital Partners worked to sell and lease back a medical office building in Hartford, Conn., with a surgery center, Connect Boston reports.
What you should know:
1. The 20,000-square-foot facility sold for an undisclosed amount.
2. The seller then reached a deal with the buyer to continue occupying the facility.
3. The medical office building also houses a climate-controlled in-vitro fertilization laboratory.
