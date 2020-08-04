Connecticut medical office building with surgery center completes sale, leaseback

Stream Capital Partners worked to sell and lease back a medical office building in Hartford, Conn., with a surgery center, Connect Boston reports.

What you should know:

1. The 20,000-square-foot facility sold for an undisclosed amount.

2. The seller then reached a deal with the buyer to continue occupying the facility.

3. The medical office building also houses a climate-controlled in-vitro fertilization laboratory.

