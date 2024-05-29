ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Boston medical office building acquired for $36.4M

A 10-story medical office building in Boston has been acquired for $36.4 million; substantially less than it was sold for just three years ago, according to a May 28 report from the Boston Business Journal. 

The building was purchased by real estate investors Kayne Anderson and Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties. 

It is fully leased to Optum affiliate Atrius Health. In 2021, the 52,000-square-foot property sold for $48 million. 

The facility is one of the largest medical office buildings in Boston, housing both primary and specialty care services.

