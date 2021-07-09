Biden scrutinizes hospital mergers, supports price transparency with exec order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order July 9 addressing several issues important to healthcare providers and insurers.

In addition to asking the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit noncompete agreements that stymie competition for talent, Mr. Biden addressed consolidation in healthcare. He encouraged the Justice Department and FTC to revise merger guidelines to avoid price increases and rural hospital closures after these transaction.

The order also supports current hospital price transparency rules, and Mr. Biden directed HHS to finish implementing hospital surprise-billing legislation.

This executive order is one of the first glimpses of the Biden administration's priorities for healthcare policy. Bill Prentice, CEO of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, talked about what he expects from the current administration and CMS during a presentation at Becker's 18th Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference June 8.

Click here to read more about the executive order.