ASCs Inc. closes 4 surgery center real estate deals

ASCs Inc., a company that represents surgery centers in real estate transactions, has closed four deals since March.

ASCs Inc. represented the physician owners who sold their real estate in the following transactions:

1. A group of physicians that sold their 15,000-square-foot medical office building and ASC in Escondido, Calif., to a San Diego eye group with more than 50 practices and surgery centers in Southern California.

2. Physician owners sold the real estate of a Canton, Ohio-based ophthalmology ASC in a sale-leaseback transaction with a private investor.

3. A group of California surgeons purchased a 4,500-square-foot medical office building and ASC previously owned by a different physician group in Palm Springs, Calif.

4. A California-based company that owns and manages gastroenterology practices and ASCs in Southern California purchased a 3,200-square-foot multispecialty surgery center in Newport Beach, Calif., from a group of physicians.

The company partners with JH Winokur to represent physician owners of surgery centers, surgical hospitals and endoscopy centers in strategic partnerships and sale-leasebacks of ASC and medical office building real estate.