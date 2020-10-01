ASC plans $12.8M relocation, build-out in Nashville — 3 details

Nashville-based Specialty Surgery Center expects to invest more than $12.8 million into a relocation and facility build-out, according to Intelligence360 News.

What you should know:

1. On or about Aug. 1, 2021, the ASC expects to occupy a space in Nashville where it will build out 92,806 square feet.

2. Specialty Surgery Center has been serving the Nashville community since 1992. Its current facility is situated between St. Thomas Midtown Hospital and Centennial Medical Center.

3. Specialty Surgery Center offers anesthesia, dentistry, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial and plastic surgery services.

