The property housing Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas was sold for $4.02 million, Arkansas Business reported Aug. 29.

The 9,969-square-foot ASC property was previously purchased in August 2020 for $3.2 million by Stage Equity Partners, the report said. Real estate investor Ryan Properties is the new owner.

The deal for the 1.42-acre property was funded with a five-year loan of $2.5 million, the report said.