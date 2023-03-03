Amazon's $3.9B primary care deal and 3 more updates

Here are four major healthcare moves made by Amazon since Feb. 16:

Amazon completed its $3.9 billion purchase of hybrid primary care company One Medical. Here's how the healthcare company works. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy posted a letter on the retailer's website to promote its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical and its healthcare offerings. Amazon tech employees are urging the CEO to reconsider his return-to-office mandate. Amazon is continuing its push into the healthcare space by investing in startups and making acquisitions in the primary care space. But looking closer at the investments shows the tech giant's new business lines primarily focus on consumer health, diagnostics and therapeutics and remote monitoring.