Alabama ASC awaits decision on OR conversion — 3 details

Madison (Ala.) Surgery Center is seeking approval to convert administrative space into clinical space, according to documents from Alabama's State Health Planning & Development Agency.

What you should know:

1. The multispecialty ASC applied for permission to renovate its existing facility, and a decision was pending as of Sept. 16.

2. The project would include converting administrative space into additional operating rooms.

3. Established by a group of 33 physicians, Madison Surgery Center currently houses four operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

