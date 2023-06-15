8 Kaiser Permanente updates for ASCs to know in the last 2 months

Here are eight moves from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on since April 26:

1. Kaiser Permanente is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the health system let companies such as Google, Twitter and Microsoft intercept certain patient data.

2. Kaiser committed $10 million to support Denver Health as the Colorado system navigates unprecedented financial pressures.

3. Kaiser decided that it will not buy a property in Live Oak, Calif., where it had planned to develop a 160,000-square-foot medical building.

4. Kaiser selected Linda Tolbert, MD, as executive medical director for the Washington Permanente Medical Group in Seattle.

5. The Permanente Medical Group, part of Kaiser, launched a new AI and machine learning program that will grant three to five health systems up to $750,000.

6. Kaiser Permanente appointed Abhishek Dosi senior vice president and area manager of its Santa Rosa service area.

7. Kaiser Permanente reported $233 million in operating income for the first quarter.

8. Kaiser acquired Geisinger Health in a deal that will make the Danville, Pa.-based health system the first to join Risant Health, Kaiser's new nonprofit organization.