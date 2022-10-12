78% of executives view consolidation in a negative light: Survey

Though healthcare consolidation has been on the upswing, not everyone views the trend favorably, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Annual Regulatory Burden Report."

The report, released Oct. 11, is based on a survey that includes responses from executives representing more than 500 group practices. Read more about the methodology here.

Three insights on how executives view consolidation, according to MGMA:

1. Ninety percent of respondents believe healthcare consolidation is increasing.

2. Seventy-eight percent of respondents view the overall effect of consolidation on the U.S. healthcare system as negative, with 3 percent viewing it as positive.

3. Seventy-six percent of respondents believe increases in regulatory requirements are a significant driver of healthcare consolidation.

Though physicians have expressed their concerns about increased consolidation, some leaders of larger groups view it as a necessity that can benefit practices.

"Any gastroenterologist who practices in an urban or suburban area needs consolidation to maintain their independence," Michael Dragutsky, MD, One GI founder and chair, told Becker's. "And if you do it right, you can mitigate loss of control issues or loss of control fears and concerns."