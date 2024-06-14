Anesthesia

Pain physician to pay $1.2M to settle false claims allegations

Patsy Newitt -  

A Missouri pain management physician will pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations that he and his company knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. 

Nehal Modh, MD, the president and sole owner of Progressive Pain Management in Festus, Mo., allegedly falsely claimed that ultrasound guidance was used on certain pain management injections and submitted false claims for facet joint injections, according to a June 11 news release Justice Department. 

According to the whistleblower suit, Dr. Modh also allegedly improperly coded claims for payment to receive excess reimbursement.

