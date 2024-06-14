4 ASC closures in 2024

Here are four ASCs that have closed this year, as reported by Becker's since Feb. 22:

1. The Portland (Ore.) Clinic permanently closed its downtown ASC location after it transferred all same-day procedures to its Alberty Surgical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinic said it made the closure permanent to better use clinic space and optimize care.

2. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System closed its Physicians Alliance Surgery Center and transferred all scheduled procedures to its Saint Francis Medical Center. The reason behind the closure was not disclosed.

3. Montgomery, Ala.-based Southeastern Cardiology officially closed after denying a monthlong rumor that it had closed abruptly. The practice did not provide further information about the closure.

4. Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center closed amid a projected loss of $2.5 million this year, which employees said may be the reason behind the shutdown. The employees said they were not consulted about the closure.