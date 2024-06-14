5 cardiologists making waves

Here are five cardiologist that have made headlines in the last two weeks, as reported by Becker's since May 30:

1. Jimmy Howick, MD, started out as a professional baseball player but an injury derailed his athletic career. He is now training for a career as a cardiologist. Read more of his story here.

2. Sanjay Bose, MD, an interventional cardiologist with more than 30 years of experience, will run a new cardiology clinic opened by Cadiz, Ky.-based Trigg County Hospital.

3. Najeeb Ahmed, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined the Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center.

4. Cardiologist Richard Heuser, MD, who sold his medical device company PQ Bypass for $300 million in 2021, died in May 2023 at age 73.During his career, Dr. Heuser received 24 patents for catheter stents and other medical devices and served as a principal investigator for more than 100 medical devices and 50 pharmaceutical products.

5. Nancy Hua, DO, opened Peds Happy Hearts, a direct heart-care cardiology practice Billings, Mont.