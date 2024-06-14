Portland Clinic to permanently close ASC

The Portland (Ore.) Clinic plans to close its downtown ASC permanently on June 14 following 40 years in operation.

All surgeries will now be performed at the clinic's Alberty Surgical Center, according to a June 14 press release.

The Portland Clinic Downtown Surgery Center was the first ASC in the region at its time of opening in 1984.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the system transferred all same-day procedures to the Alberty Surgical Center to better manage patient flow, social distancing and pre-testing.

Surgeries have not been performed in the downtown location in more than three years, according to the release.

"We have decided to make the closure of our downtown surgery center permanent to better utilize clinic space and optimize patient care," Amy Mulcaster, DO, CEO of The Portland Clinic, said in the release. "All of our surgeons and surgical teams will continue to operate solely out of our Alberty Surgical Center."