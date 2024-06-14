University of Texas looks to open state's 3rd optometry school

The University of Texas Board of Regents has approved a proposal to create an optometry school at the Austin-based medical school, according to a June 13 report from MyRGV.com.

The Austin-based university would become the third in the state to have a school of optometry. The proposal will still require additional approvals from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education.

The state's two optometry schools are located at the University of Houston and the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

The University of Texas is aiming to welcome its first class of optometry students in 2027. It will comprise 20 to 40 students and 15 full-time faculty members.