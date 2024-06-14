5 health systems opening ASCs in 1 week

Many health systems have taken interest in ASCs this year, with some vying for market share themselves.

Here are five health systems that have opened ASCs in the last week, as reported by Becker's since June 6:

1. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is nearing completion on a $13 million ASC in New York City. All outpatients will be referred to the ASC from Mount Sinai facilities, including Boston-based Beth Israel Hospital.

2. Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System is opening a $90 million clinic and ASC in Olathe, Kan.

3. Houston Methodist is planning its largest outpatient care campus, which will include an ASC, in Spring, Texas.

4. St. Louis-based SSM Health broke ground on an outpatient center in Sun Prairie, Wis., that will offer outpatient orthopedic surgery and ophthalmology services.

5. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health broke ground on a medical office building and ASC in Carlisle, Pa.