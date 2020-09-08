64% of ASCs are physician-owned + 6 more market stats

Nine percent of ASCs are at least partly corporate-owned, according to Global Healthcare Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused on healthcare mergers and acquisitions.

GHA's latest ASC market report was shared with Becker's ASC Review by J.C. Lupis, managing director of GHA's research platform. The report included ASC ownership distribution data based on the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's 2017 Salary & Benefits Survey.

A snapshot of ownership distribution in the ASC market:

Physician owner: 64 percent

Physician-hospital owner: 24 percent

Corporate owner: 4 percent

Physician-corporate owner: 4 percent

Hospital owner: 3 percent

Physician-hospital-corporate owner: 1 percent

Click here to download the ASC market report.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.