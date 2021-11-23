$600M acquisition gives EyeCare Partners 1,000 physicians in 18 states

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners finalized its $600 million purchase of Cincinnati-based CEI Vision Partners, the company said in a Nov. 23 news release.

EyeCare Partners said that with the deal — its largest ever — it now has more than 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists operating in 18 states, according to the release.

CEI Vision Partners operates 47 clinical centers and eight ASCs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Virginia, according to the release.

Further financial details were not disclosed.