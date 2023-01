A six-building medical office portfolio with properties throughout Kansas and Missouri was acquired by healthcare real estate company Montecito Medical.

The Kansas-based buildings are in Kansas City, Olathe and Leawood. The Missouri-based buildings are in Raymore, Independence and Blue Springs, according to a Jan. 18 news release from Montecito Medical.

The properties are occupied by eye care practice Discover Vision Centers.

The properties are a combined 95,769 square feet.