Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired a $6.85 million medical office building in Fredericksburg, Va., according to a Jan. 13 report from Virginia Business.

The 16,483-square-foot building is 100 percent leased to two tenants, the Laboratory Corporation of America and Rappahannock Women's Health Center.

Flagship manages 240 properties, 580 tenants and 5.3 million square feet of healthcare real estate in the country, according to the report.