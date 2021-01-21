5 recent ASC real estate sales over $5M

There were five ASC real estate sales over $5 million in the last 90 days:

Anchor Health Properties purchased three medical office buildings in Charlotte, N.C., for $50 million.

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Greenfield, Wis., for $74 million.

An investment group in Yakima, Wash., completed the purchase of the former Astria Regional Medical Center and a nearby medical office building housing an ASC for $20 million.

An entity affiliated with Avon, Conn.-based ASC operator Constitution Surgery Alliance paid $17.1 million for a 75,000-square-foot office building in Wilton, Conn., a market with high demand for medical services.

Feldman Bergin Properties acquired the Richmond (Va.) Business and Medical Center campus for $12 million.

