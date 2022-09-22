5 medical office building deals totaling $268.5M

Here are five medical office building transactions totaling $268.5 million that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 24:

1. Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health purchased a medical office complex in San Jose, Calif., for $19.5 million.

2. Physicians Realty Trust, through a joint venture with Dallas-based MedProperties Realty Advisors, acquired Calko Medical Center in New York City for $81.5 million.

3. A Raleigh, N.C., medical office building was sold for $11.3 million, nearly twice what it sold for in 2019.

4. The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center, a 185,000-square-foot medical office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million.

5. A four-building medical office portfolio with properties in Mission Viejo, Calif. was bought for $134.8 million.