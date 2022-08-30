North Carolina medical office building sells for $11.3M, nearly double its 2019 value

A Raleigh, N.C., medical office building was sold for $11.3 million, nearly twice what it sold for in 2019, the Triangle Business Journal reported Aug. 29.

Two real estate firms partnered to purchase the two-story, 31,500-square-foot building in late 2019 for $6.1 million, the report said. The total assessed value for the land and the facility is $6.3 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust, the property's new owner, is planning to build out 15,000 square feet, about half of the building's space, for a Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health primary and multispecialty care clinic, the report said.