$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold

The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive.

Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.

The property last changed hands in 2017, when it was traded for $16.7 million.

Other medical office complexes sold this year include a space in Oklahoma that sold for $1.45 million, a 65,658-square-foot space sold in New Jersey and a 110,780-square-foot space sold in Ohio.