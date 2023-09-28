5 hospitals, health systems cutting services

Here are five hospitals or health systems that have announced plans to cut services since Sept. 15:

1. Munson Healthcare, an eight-hospital system, has unveiled a three-year "transformation plan" that will reduce inpatient services in rural areas and increase services at its hospital in Traverse City, Mich.

2. HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wis., will temporarily suspend surgical services Oct. 26.

3. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health agreed to sell eight urgent care centers and will close five others. The urgent care centers are outside of the health system's core service area and are being sold to Birmingham, Ala.-based American Family Care network.

4. IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, Ind., will no longer offer inpatient and emergency department services, effective Oct. 1.

5. York (Maine) Hospital is closing its birthing center by the end of September. Hospital officials noted that the decision to do so is the result of a decline in births and a shortage of workers.