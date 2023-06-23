5 ASC chains growing in 2023

Here are five ASC chains that have grown their footprint so far in 2023:

1. Compass Surgical Partners (Raleigh, N.C.)

In June, Compass opened The Joint Replacement Center of Louisiana in Lake Charles in partnership with several local orthopedic surgeons.

In May, Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass partnered to grow outpatient surgical care. The pair plan to partner on multiple ASC projects in the coming years.

2. Covenant Physician Partners

In June, Covenant Physician Partners expanded into Southern California through a new merger with Los Angeles-based Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery.

3. GI Alliance (Dallas)

Since the beginning of the year, GI Alliance has partnered with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI, St. Louis-based Specialists in Gastroenterology and Silverdale, Wash.-based Digestive Health Consultants.

4. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Surgery Partners acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital. The company also signed a collaboration agreement with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

Finally, Surgery Partners and Columbus-based OhioHealth formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across Ohio.

5. ValueHealth (Kansas City)

ValueHealth is partnering with Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Naples on the NCH Baker Hospital campus.